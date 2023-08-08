Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Pressure has continued to mount on President William Ruto to sack the incompetent Cabinet Secretaries. This follows his own admission that many CSs do not know what they are doing and therefore deserve to be fired.

Speaking yesterday, KANU’s political affairs Secretary General Fred Okang’o questioned why Ruto is yet to dismiss members of his cabinet whom he said have shown tardiness in office.

Okang’o argued that Ruto admitted, during the performance contract signing event at State House, that some of the members of the cabinet are oblivious to their mandate in office.

The event also saw two members of the Cabinet locked out for lateness and Ruto demand a written explanation.

Okang’o, therefore, noted that with such individuals in leadership, the growth of the nation is a bootless errand since botching of service delivery will be encouraged.

“Generally, we have seen a situation where the country is suffering because of mismanagement both at the Executive and Legislature level,” Okang’o stated.

“Ruto himself admitted to the world and to the public that some of his CSs don’t actually know what they are doing and that he actually knows more than them. He also admitted that there were others who came late.”

“That points to the fact that the suitability, competency, and personal integrity of the CSs is in question and therefore in his own view they are not fit to hold such offices, I am wondering why he has not fired them up to now,” he added.

