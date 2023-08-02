Mutahi Ngunyi on RUTO

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Anxiety has gripped the Cabinet after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor and Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, urged President William Ruto to be unpredictable to Cabinet Secretaries (CSs).

In an update via Twitter, Ngunyi told the Head of State to occasionally fire a CS or a Principal Secretary.

“Dear Ruto: Keep your ministers in suspended terror. Be unpredictable.

“You should occasionally fire a minister or PS for no good earthly reason,” Ngunyi tweeted.

He gave reference to late President Daniel Moi who fired his confidant Philip Mbithi after they spent time reshuffling the cabinet.

“Prof Mbithi was fired by Moi on Radio after they had spent a whole evening reshuffling the cabinet.

“There was no reason. Just terror,” Ngunyi added.

This comes after President Ruto locked out several Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and parastatal heads for turning up late for the signing of performance contracts at State House.

Speaking during the event, Ruto demanded that members of the executive who were late for the State House event write an explanation.

