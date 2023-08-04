Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has officially unveiled Kenya’s first virtual university, otherwise known as Open University of Kenya (OUK).

This follows the approval by Parliament in July 2023.

The charter was awarded to the Open University of Kenya in Konza Technopolis, Machakos County, meant to train Kenyans on digital literacy, ICT, and the digital economy.

The first batch of students will be admitted in September this year, even as the government targets enrolling 7,100 students in the first intake.

Konza Development Authority noted the importance of the institution, saying it will help thousands of students to enrol for academic programmes at cheaper costs.

“It has been demonstrated that with an open university, it is possible to increase enrolment and affordability and to enhance quality education without a concomitant increase in cost.

This unique attribute will enable the Open University of Kenya to deliver academic programmes at a comparatively lower cost, and to serve many disadvantaged families effectively,” the Authority noted.

The university has four schools: Science and Technology, Education, Economics, and Business and Agriculture.

“OUK has listed to offer seven courses with the majority being degree programs and postgraduate courses.

“The degree programmes include a Bachelor of Data Science, Bachelor of Economics and Statistics, Bachelor of Science in Business and Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, and Bachelor of Technology Education.

Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Accountability and Postgraduate Diploma in Learning Design and Technology are also offered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST