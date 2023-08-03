Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has claimed that President William Ruto is playing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni stated that Ruto fooled Raila with dialogue just to end the countrywide demonstrations.

According to Kioni, the issues Ruto’s government has slated for deliberations with Raila Odinga’s Azimio have nothing to do with Kenyans.

During the talks, the Kenya Kwanza representatives are under instructions to confine themselves within the reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of constituency development fund, establishment and entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and embedment of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On the other hand, Azimio has outlined, among other issues, the escalating cost of living and the ‘punitive’ finance law as the priority agenda items.

Kioni now says the lack of middle ground as regards the issues to be discussed will jeopardize the dialogue.

According to him, the intended object of the engagements may not be realized if the sides will hold onto their respective stances.

“If you ask me, some of us are worried if there is any progress we are making.

“You can’t say you are going to meet, yet you have not decided on the agenda for which you are meeting.

“If you will go to the table with conflicting agendas, how will you start?” he noted.

