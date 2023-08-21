Monday, August 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has signed a deal with his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir, that will see the two countries construct a fiber optic cable network linking the two nations.

In a statement, Ruto revealed that both nations share the objective of establishing a fiber optic connection between Eldoret and Juba.

Conversely, the project is aimed at bolstering internet access for the citizens of both countries.

The optic cable’s extensive route, extending over 900 kilometers along the Eldoret-Juba Road, aligns with Ruto’s vision for a digital superhighway that not only enhances connectivity but also supports youth employment.

“The two countries are pursuing joint infrastructure projects to enhance regional integration and boost trade,” read the statement in part.

However, the cost and timeline for implementing the project were not disclosed by the two leaders.

In addition to the fiber optic project, the two nations will collaborate on the construction of the 11-kilometer Nadapal to Nakodok Road.

Both leaders also reasserted their dedication to the timely completion of all remaining projects within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) initiative.

The duo also engaged in discussions concerning the ongoing conflict in Sudan, with Ruto at the helm of mediation efforts on behalf of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) leadership.

Kiir expressed his endorsement of Ruto’s mediation role, despite resistance from Sudan’s military under the command of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Burhan’s faction has leveled accusations against the Head of State, alleging he supports their adversaries – the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.