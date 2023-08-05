Saturday, August 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has slammed Opposition leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of fueling chaos in the country to stop the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government from implementing its manifesto.

Speaking on Saturday in Githurai, Kiambu County, the Head of State accused the opposition of fueling political instability in the country to block his government from delivering on its mandate.

Ruto vowed not to bow to pressure from the Azimio camp on power sharing in the government.

“Ile vitisho walikuwa nayo ndio wapate serikali ya nusu mkate haitafanyika tena. haiwezekani,” he said.

Ruto warned the opposition camp against any form of unrest brought about by the anti-government protests, saying he will not allow them.

“I have told them they won’t be allowed to misuse our young people to cause mayhem.

“I have declared to them that it will not happen again,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was among the leaders accompanying the President on his Mt Kenya tour urged his boss not to bow to any form of power-sharing deal.

“Rais watu ya hapa Mt Kenya walikuchagua wewe na wakakupea kura zao zote.

“Wamesema kwa kauli moja, mambo ya handshake hawataki,” said Gachagua.

The remarks come as the Kenya Kwanza camp is set to negotiate with Azimio on matters affecting the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST