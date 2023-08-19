Saturday, August 19, 2023 – It seems embattled televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero can’t catch a break.

This is after he was blocked from holding a prayer rally in Kakamega County, hours after the Registrar of Societies deregistered his church.

Speaking at his church in Kilifi County yesterday, Pastor Ezekiel revealed that he was to hold a prayer meeting in Mumias town next week and sought relevant authorization from the police and county government.

However, on Friday morning, he was informed of the unavailability of the venue owing to scheduled survey work.

Odero questioned the county’s change of heart and claimed that an unnamed official with a selfish interest ordered the cancellation of his permit.

According to the pastor, the official of Governor Fernandes Barasa’s administration made the decision overnight without any substantial justification.

“I have told them that the surveyor can still work as we use the ground, but it will be impossible.

“I have been told that the surveyor will be on the ground for two weeks,” he lamented.

“I cannot say that the letter was from the county government because it looks like it was a decision made by one person.

“The letter was written at night and did not have a stamp.”

Odero also revealed that he made attempts to reach out to the county official but was not given any definitive answer on why he was locked out of the hired grounds.

He further voiced his apprehension regarding the decision, highlighting that a significant number of locals stood to gain from the intended prayer rally.

“We usually help communities when we hold the rallies given that our guests book hotels.

“We also hire the local youth to offer security for the event.

“When we will get a ground then we will come,” he stated.

Odero’s revelation came hours after President William Ruto’s government deregistered his church.

The Registrar of Societies did not provide reasons behind the deregistration.

Also deregistered were Paul Mackenzie’s Goodnews International Ministries and Kings Outreach Church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.