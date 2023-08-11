Friday, August 11, 2023 – If you thought President William Ruto is done with overtaxing Kenyans, you better think twice.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has revealed that more taxes are on the way.

Speaking at a Mombasa hotel at a joint retreat between committees of the National Assembly and officials from the National Treasury, Njuguna asked Kenyans to prepare for more taxation to spur economic growth.

Ndung’u explained that tax contributions from Kenyans are too low to make significant economic growth to jumpstart the country’s growth.

“Taxation provides the basis for growth, reliance on debt and borrowing on other people’s savings will not yield tangible development, hence need to raise revenue from domestic sources,” Treasury noted in a statement.

According to Njuguna, Kenya’s public debt has called on the government to seek alternative revenue sources to fund development.

“Among key issues covered include the fiscal deficit for FY 2023/24 which currently stands at Ksh718.9 billion and how the deficit will be financed through borrowing from external and domestic sources,” the National Treasury stated.

Ndung’u stated that the Kenyan tax regime is progressive, which means that the higher your income, the higher the percentage of tax you pay.

Despite the pain, CS Ndung’u explained that the Kenyan economy is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2023, according to the monitoring indicators.

He attributed this growth to a recovery in the agriculture sector, which was hit hard by a drought in 2022 and increased tourism, as the country reopens to international visitors.

Ndung’u explained that the slow growth is a result of strong growth in the service sector, which accounts for the majority of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

CS Ndung’u also noted that increased investment by the government in infrastructure projects will spur growth.

