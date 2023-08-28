Monday, August 28, 2023 – Former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is trying to force him to abandon Azimio One Kenya Alliance and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking in Vihiga on Saturday, Oparanya, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, revealed that he was implicated in a Sh 1.3 billion scandal after he refused to join Ruto’s camp.

Oparanya was arrested on Wednesday alongside his wives over alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion shillings during his tenure.

However, on Saturday, he said he would not join Ruto’s government despite intimidation.

He said the ruling party should be content with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

“You can’t force me to join your coalition,” Oparanya said.

“You have Mudavadi and Wetangula.

“Why are you fighting to have me in your camp at any cost?

“I am in ODM and I will remain in ODM.” Oparanya asserted.

