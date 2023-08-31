Thursday, August 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has maintained that he will deal firmly with sugar cartels who have made many sugarcane farmers poor, particularly in western Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday when he launched Kenya Medical Training College, Navakholo Campus, Kakamega County, Ruto said his fight against sugar barons and cartels will continue despite the noise from the opposition and Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The Head of State said his resolve to fight corruption in the country is unstoppable.

While repeating the same controversial remarks, Ruto insisted that the corrupt must change tact or be punished.

“Let me repeat so that they hear well, I have said corrupt cartels who are stealing from Kenyans, who brought Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies down and are now behaving bullish must vacate Kenya.

“Will will deal with them firmly. And I have said that if they do not change, they should vacate the country, if not, they will go to jail or they should pack their thing and go to heaven,” Ruto said as the crowd cheered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST