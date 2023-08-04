Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto’s failure to fulfill his campaign promises is costing him dearly.

This was revealed by Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, who claimed that Ruto has already lost half of his supporters since taking over power due to failure to fulfill promises.

According to Kibagendi, Kenya Kwanza – which campaigned on a platform of lowering the cost of living, cutting on borrowing, and creating jobs for the youth – has instead turned against Kenyans by introducing the contentious Finance Act, 2023 and borrowing even more than the previous regimes did in their first year in power.

“This government has gone ahead to break every promise they gave to their supporters and Kenyans in general.

“They know they have lost literally half of the support they had,” the MP stated during an interview.

In Kibagendi’s view, this has made the Ruto regime blasé about engaging with the Opposition over the high cost of living.

“That is why they have this hardline stance; they don’t care about what Kenyans are going through in terms of the cost of living.

“They keep giving us lip service and excuses about the former regime,” the MP said.

“We also had ideas about how to transform this country; they seem clueless and we intended to give them ideas about how to do his,” Kibagendi added, referring to the bipartisan talks Kenya Kwana and Azimio announced last week they would resume to resolve their differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST