Saturday, August 26, 2023 – If you are planning to evade paying tax, you better think twice.

This is after President William Ruto enlisted the help of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the training of Revenue Service Assistants (RSA) to ensure everyone pays tax no matter what.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) expressed confidence in 1,405 staff who graduated after completing a two-month training in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

KRA’s Revenue Service Assistants (RSA) were trained at Recruits Training College in Eldoret and qualified to help the authority in its plan to boost tax collection.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that the Revenue Service Assistants will significantly impact tax collection during the financial year 2023/2024.

Musalia also acknowledged the exemplary performance of the RSAs and urged them to use skills gained to support the government’s transformation agenda through revenue collection.

On its part, KRA explained that the Revenue Service Assistants will help in sorting, logging, and processing incoming and outgoing correspondence between the authority and taxpayers in the country.

KRA stated that central to its mission is the enhancement of tax compliance and helping to broaden the tax base through applicable innovations and enforcement.

It added that the specific duties of an RSA will depend on the size and complexity of the assignment to ensure that the revenue service can collect taxes efficiently and effectively.

The training programme by the Kenya Defence Forces further prepared the officials to respond to threats, including security challenges that they will encounter in their call of duty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST