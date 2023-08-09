Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni can now breathe a sigh of relief after the High Court stayed the decision to kick him out.

The High Court stayed decisions made on February 10 and May 19, which saw Kioni kicked from the party and replaced by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega as the secretary general.

During the controversial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Vice Chairman David Murathe was also kicked out and Kagwe Gichohi was suspended as the party’s treasurer.

Aggrieved by the decision, the trio, through their lawyer Mbuthi Gathenji, challenged the decision remarking that the NEC was unconstitutionally convened.

“The application is certified urgent. Status quo to be maintained pending interpartes hearing on September 13, 2023,” Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri ruled.

Justice Ongeri further ordered the same to be served upon the respondents for the interpartes hearing when similar cases are listed for hearing before Lady Justice Janet Mulwa.

Reacting to the momentary win, Jubilee Party remarked that the case had brought the total number of active cases at High Court against the Kega-led group to four.

The Kioni-led faction implored Jubilee followers not to recognise the leadership of Kanini Kega until the case was determined.

“We continue to stand firm, unbowed by the constant threats by the puppets and their masters keen on taking over our dear Jubilee Party,” the group stated.

Kioni was optimistic that the High Court would rule in his favour remarking that it would signal a win for multi-party democracy.

The former ruling party which is led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has for long accused the Kenya Kwanza government of meddling on its affairs.

Kioni remains steadfast in his belief that Kega is trying to pull a coup engineered by President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST