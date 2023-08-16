Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dropped a bombshell on how President William Ruto had planned to deal with the Opposition leaders during the Azimio protests.

Speaking yesterday during the burial of Brian Malika in Makueni County, Kalonzo claimed that the police were directed to shoot Azimio leaders in the legs during the anti-government protest rally at Kamukunji grounds on July 12.

However, he wondered why the police would be ordered to shoot the Opposition politicians.

“If you were to go to Kamukunji, the intention was to have your legs shot.

“Raila was to be shot in the legs, Kalonzo and Kioni were also to be seen being shot in the legs.

“What was the intention of one Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome?” Kalonzo posed.

As a result, he asked IG Koome to resign without being pushed by Opposition politicians.

“We demand if he has a conscience, he should resign without being pushed.

“That is what is done in democracies,” Kalonzo added.

Raila called off the Kamukunji protest rally at the last minute noting that he made the decision to protect the people and loss of lives.

“In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamukunji grounds this afternoon, in any case, the police have made the point,” Raila stated then.

He claimed that he received an intelligence report that there was a plan to ferry armed goons to disrupt the Kamukunji rally.

“We received intelligence of a heinous plan by Kenya Kwanza to ferry armed goons who will attack peaceful attendees of our rally in Kamukunji.

“These goons had express orders to shoot directly in the crowd while enjoying police protection,” the Opposition chief stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.