Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has outlined two conditions former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance brigade must meet ahead of the planned bipartisan talks that are set to commence on Wednesday.

Addressing Mukurwe-ini residents in Nyeri, Ruto said the country will move forward as long as there is no talk of a handshake and the opposition denounces protests.

“If we agree on those two, then we can proceed as a country.

“We can discuss the rest of the things,” Ruto said.

In his address, Ruto said he had noted Azimio la Umoja was also against the handshake, which is a good step.

He said if this is done, the two sides of the political divide can address any other issues that remain.

He added that all they need to do is denounce violence and destruction of property.

“Nimeskia wale watu wa kitendawilli na maandamano wamekubali jana mambo ya handshake hata hao hawataki.

“Hio tumekubaliana. Jambo la pili nataka niwaambie pia tukubaliane mambo ya vita na fujo na kuharibu mali na biashara ya watu pia tukubaliane tukomeshe katika taifa letu la Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto has appointed Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah as the man who will lead the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in the talks while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has appointed Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as the man who will lead the opposition coalition team.

