Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has set two non-negotiable conditions for resuming talks with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Despite both sides already selecting their negotiations teams, Ruto expressed concerns about Raila’s intentions, which might be a major contributing factor as to why the talks have been delayed.

Speaking in Mukurweini, Nyeri County, the Head of State emphasized that he needed assurance that the outcome of the talks would not lead to a scenario where he would be compelled to share power with his political nemesis.

During the launch of the Ichamara-Rutune Road, Ruto expressed relief at Raila’s recent declaration that he does not seek a share of the government.

Ruto explained that one of the prerequisites for letting his team engage in negotiations with the Opposition was a particular condition that had to be met.

He expressed discomfort with the constant threats from the opposition to call for demonstrations, which he sees as a potential threat to public safety and property.

Ruto made it clear that talks will only resume if Raila unconditionally stops calling for nationwide protests.

He expressed the firm belief that discussions would not be fruitful if the Opposition persisted in leading protests that could result in the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Should Raila agree to the two demands, Ruto promised, he would have a sit-down with the former prime minister to discuss issues raised by the opposition which include reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) Selection Panel.

This comes even as Raila has threatened to call for nationwide protests if Ruto’s side does not show commitment and seriousness to the talks.

