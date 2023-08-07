Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has clarified why his government banned the importation of milk from neighboring Uganda.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with Inooro TV at Sagana State Lodge, Ruto, without mentioning names, said some individuals were exploiting the trade relationships between the East African Community (EAC) by importing milk powder from overseas, converting it into milk and then importing it to Kenya.

“Ni kwa sababu ya biashara ya EAC; tumeweka mkataba ya Africa continetal free trade area.

“Ile tumefanya ni kwamba, tumezuia ile maziwa inatoka nchi jirani ambaye sio maziwa imetoka kwa mashamba yao; ni maziwa imetoka ulaya, imepelekwa kwa factory, kwa hiyo nchi jirani na imefanywa reconstitution,” said Ruto.

He added, “Wanataka kupitishia nchi jirani kwa sababu ile tulifanya ni kwamba, huezi kuleta maziwa, powder milk, kutoka nchi zingine ukuje ufanye reconstitution hapa Kenya na uuze na wakulima hawajanunuliwa maziwa yao.

“Sasa kwa ujanja baada ya sisi kufunga powder milik hapa kenya wakaenda kupeleka powder milk kwa nchi jirani.”

Brookside, which is linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, is the only Kenyan company that was importing milk from Uganda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST