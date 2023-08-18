Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again disappointed hustlers after he appointed late billionaire Chris KIRUBI’s son-in-law, Andrew Mukite Musangi, as the Chair of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board of Directors.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula conveyed the message in his address in Parliament.

“The President seeks the approval of the Parliament on the said nomination,” Wetangula stated.

If approved, Mukite will replace lawyer Mohammed Nyaoga, whose four-year term came to an end in June 2023.

He will also serve for four years with the possibility of reappointment based on performance.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), advertised the job in late May, seeking a candidate with 10 years in the field of economics, banking, and finance among others.

PSC added that the new Chair will be responsible for the country’s monetary policy formulation and keeping under constant review, the performance of the Governor of the bank while maintaining a sound use of resources appropriated to the CBK.

Mukite is a lawyer by profession and a senior consultant at LJA Associates.

He has also held positions in different board meetings for various companies including the Chairman of The Public Procurement Oversight Authority.

The son-in-law of the late billionaire Chris Kirubi got his Law Degree from the University of Hull (UK) in 1993 and was admitted to the Bar in 1995.

In December 1998 Mukite formed his own firm, Mukite Musangi & Company Advocates (MMC) which focused more on Commercial and corporate practice.

As the Chairman of the Jubilee National Executive Board in 2017, Mukite played a key role in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign.

Mukite is married to Kirubi’s only daughter and the couple have managed to keep a low profile.

