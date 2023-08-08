Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow in his bid to stay out of jail for the killing of Azimio protestors.

This is after International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan recused himself from all Kenyan cases.

The decision communicated by his office came a day after Raila Odinga Azimio trained their guns on the prosecutor, alleging potential bias on his part and terming his presence in the country ‘suspect’.

While recusing himself, Khan revealed that he was doing so to avoid a conflict of interest.

Before becoming ICC prosecutor, Khan represented President William Ruto at the Hague-based court in the case probing the 2007 post-election violence in Kenya where the Head of State was accused of crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court, for the first time, openly acknowledged the receipt of information from Kenya regarding alleged crimes.

Normally, the ICC refrains from commenting on such information, but due to the complainants making the details public, the court felt compelled to respond.

The lawyer, who recently visited Kenya to receive an honorary degree, promptly clarified that his visit would not obstruct any potential ICC investigation that might be initiated.

In response to accusations, Khan’s office clarified that his visit to Kenya was purely in a private capacity.

Following the visit, he revealed that he has taken concrete steps to address any concerns.

Khan acknowledged that his previous representation of Ruto might be viewed as a conflict of interest by the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST