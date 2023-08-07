Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto had a rough time explaining why he was re-launching projects that were started by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

This follows numerous attacks by leaders who accused Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of riding on Uhuru’s projects in Mt. Kenya instead of starting their own.

Speaking in an interview at Kiririmbi Show, Ruto dismissed the attacks, saying he played a role in the planning and launching of the road projects.

“Nimeskia wengine wakisema Ruto na Riggy G wamekuja hapa kufungua barabara ambaye ilijengwa na serikali hiyo engine.

Mimi si mgeni hapa mlima Kenya,” Ruto.

“Barabara nyingi hapa ukiuliza hawa wabunge ni mimi niliongea na hao, barabara nyingi hapa mlima Kenya ni mimi nilikuja kuzianzisha,” he added.

According to the President, all these roads were to be fully developed but the handshake deal between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga dealt them a blow.

He noted the previous regime lost focus and started championing other issues that are not about the development, including the BBI.

“Mungu amenijalia nimekua Rais.

“Sasa nataka nikuulize, barabara mimi nimeanzisha, barabara mimi nimepanga nitakosa kuja kufungua kwa sababu gani?

“Ati kwa sababu ilitengenezwa na serikali gani?” he posed.

“Na unajua, ndo makosa ya uongozi wakati mwingine.

“Nimesema kabla hatujaanzisha barabara zingine, wacha tumalize zile zimegwama.

“Kwa sababu hakuna barabara ya mtu, hakuna barabara ya Uhuru, hakuna barabara ya Ruto.

“Barabara ya ni ya wakenya wanaolipa ushuru.”

“He went on to say all road projects are built for Kenyans using taxpayers’ money and should therefore not be associated with anyone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST