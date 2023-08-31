Thursday, August 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has lambasted Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and the Law Society of Kenya for defending sugar barons and cartels in the country.

Speaking in Kakamega on Wednesday, August 30, Ruto hit out at those criticising his harsh statement, which he said was aimed at streamlining the sugar sector.

“People of Azimio and those of the Law Society of Kenya have gone to issue statements to defend thieves and corrupt individuals. They want cartels to continue misappropriating funds meant for Mumias Sugar.

“They should forget that. I am shocked that anybody in Kenya can defend corruption, can defend wastage of resources,” a tough-talking president said.

Ruto stated that he will not be cowed by media reports castigating his utterances, adding that he will do everything he can to rid the country of corruption.

He also said that the Sugar cartels do not deserve to be addressed politely, as they have allegedly impoverished Kenyan farmers.

“We cannot afford to defend what has made Kenya go backward.

“We will sort out the entire sugar sector because we are spending a lot of money to import sugar,” he stated.

