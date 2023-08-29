Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga badly over his claim that the 2010 Constitution is a result of demonstrations.

Speaking on Monday in Bungoma County, President Ruto noted that the current constitution was created after talks in Naivasha and at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Some people are deceiving us, saying that protests brought about the constitution.

“Which constitution was brought by protests?

“Didn’t we go and sit at Bomas and discuss it?

“We talked about it in Naivasha and other places where it was crafted. Were we in protests?” Ruto questioned.

On August 17 during the devolution conference in Uasin Gishu, Raila claimed that the new constitution is a product of protesting.

“I want to tell the Uasin Gishu Governor that this constitution we have is a production of demonstrations.

“I also want to remind him that if demonstrations can help families whose children were cheated of being taken to Finland then there is nothing wrong with demonstrations,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST