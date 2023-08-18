Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has met with US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga launched a scathing attack on her at the ongoing Devolution Conference.

According to a statement from Ruto, Whitman was accompanying Delaware Senator Chris Coons who is currently visiting the country.

Regarding Raila’s attack on Whitman, Ruto wondered why the ODM boss was attacking the diplomat who was helping the country meet its development targets.

“The American ambassador said statements of facts- she said the last election was the freest and fairest in the history of Kenya, and that is a statement of fact, and she said Kenya is open for business, which is a statement of fact,” he stated

“Surely, let us have some decorum and respect ourselves as we demand respect from others,” he added.

Ruto’s meeting with Coons and Whitman draws political eyebrows given the ongoing tiff between the US Ambassador and the Opposition.

Notably, the Delaware Senator is a good friend of Raila.

It is yet to be known whether ongoing talks between the Azimio leader and Ruto also featured in the Friday morning talks.

However, Ruto acknowledged that the duo talked about the democracy in Kenya and the security situation in the country and the region.

Ruto was meeting Coons days after the Senator held a private meeting with Raila in Nairobi.

Coons is responsible for the truce that was brokered between Ruto and Raila in April.

Various unconfirmed reports indicate that the ongoing talks between Raila and Ruto were part of Coon’s agenda during his visit to the country.

