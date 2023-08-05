Saturday, August 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has today assured Mt Kenya residents that he will not be duped by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the way his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, was duped in 2018 and entered into a handshake with him.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County as he started his five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region, Ruto said that as the President, the opposition cannot dupe him into an agreement.

“I told you that I can’t be cheated.

“Saa zingine mnakuanga na wasiwasi.

“Ati wale wanaweza kunichanganya.

“Mkinipima kweli, mimi ni mtu wa kuchanganuwa kweli?” Ruto posed.

The Head of State bragged about how he defeated Azimio in the August 2022 elections despite being with the ‘deep state’.

Ruto insisted that the opposition cannot get into his government now regardless of the method they use.

“They did not manage us before, how will they do it then now?

“I told you there is no deep state that I don’t know.

“I told you they could not steal my votes.

“Now you think now they can confuse us so that they get into government? Whose government?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST