Friday, August 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Former Kass FM International reporter, Joshua Arap Sang, to a senior position in his government.

Sang was indicted by the International Criminal Court(ICC) in connection with the 2007/8 post-election violence together with President Ruto, but The Hague-based court cleared them for lack of evidence.

On Thursday, Sang confirmed that he has been appointed the Director of the Public Communication post in the office of the Head of the Public Service.

“Thank you, your Excellency President William Ruto for appointing me as Director of Public Communication in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service,” Sang wrote on his official Facebook page.

His appointment to the top office shows that President William Ruto is a trustworthy man, as he never betrays his friends, unlike the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

