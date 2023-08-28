Monday, August 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced plans to allocate Azimio Leader Raila Odinga a big office fully funded by his government.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma yesterday, Ruto stated that the creation of the Office of the Leader of Opposition will enhance oversight of the Executive for the benefit of Kenyans.

According to Ruto, the powerful office will enable Raila Odinga to discharge the oversight mandate within the confines of the law and the constitution and will keep him too busy to think about going back to the streets.

“If they want the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, I am ready so that the government of Kenya funds that so that they issue statements from morning to evening.”

“I have no problem with that because he says I have not done something and it’s true, I will correct it,” Ruto stated.

Ruto spoke as it emerged that Azimio MPs have drafted a far-reaching bill to establish the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST