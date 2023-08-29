Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto is on the spot for the wrong reasons yet again.

This is after it emerged that Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga inflated the cost of construction of Githurai Market launched by President William Ruto on August 5.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Housing on Monday, Hinga fumbled to explain the increase in construction cost of the Ksh1 billion market, saying the increase was caused by adjustments done to the building’s structure.

Specifically, Hinga detailed that the design of the five-storey building was altered to offer better functionality to the traders with the improvement of installations.

According to documents shared by Parliament, the building was to cost Ksh827.170 million, however, the government ended up spending Ksh1.026 billion.

Hinga also detailed that the increase in expenditure was aimed at making the market more visually appealing.

“As the project progressed, there were adjustments to the scope of work and design changes that necessitated a cost review, leading to the contract sum of Kshs.1.026 billion,”

“The project site was a market with nearly 11,000 traders.

“Our officers encountered challenges in conducting site visits as expected of them due to the hostile environment,” he explained.

Despite the explanation, the Committee led by Johana Ngeno, directed the PS to submit the initial design of the market and other documentation of the building for review.

It was explained that the inflation of the market was alarming given that the government intended to undertake over 50 other markets across the country.

