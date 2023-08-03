Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has blasted President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for lecturing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who were late for their meeting on Tuesday.

Ruto and Gachagua gave the CSs among them Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria a dress down, accusing them of disrespecting Kenyans who are their employers.

Reacting to the issue, Kabando said Ruto and Gachagua’s statements show that the country is in a crisis.

Kabando noted that the two are in charge of running the country and that there is nothing Kenyans can do about it.

“Ruto was complaining today (Tuesday), what does he want us to do as citizens and he is the head of government?

“What does Rigathi Gachagua want us to do?… You can see we are in a problem, the incompetence talked about is not on the CS or the PS, it’s on the president and his deputy,” Kabando said.

