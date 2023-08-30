Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Russia has rejected the help of international bodies with the immediate investigation into crash of Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Aircraft investigators from Russia have declined to conduct an immediate investigation into the tragic crash of a Brazilian-manufactured Embraer jet that resulted in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a prominent mercenary in Russia.

According to Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority, Russia told them their decision, informing them that the crash would not be probed under international regulations at this juncture.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, along with top associates from his Wagner Group and personal security personnel, lost their lives in the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which occurred in the northern vicinity of Moscow recently.

The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin led a brief insurrection against Russia’s defence establishment.

The insurrection was seen as a significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s tenure, potentially the most substantial since his ascent to power in 1999.

In response to this development, Brazil’s Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) had offered to join a collaborative investigation led by Russia if they received an invitation to do so, and if the inquiry adhered to internationally recognized protocols.

However, Russia’s aviation authority, has chosen not to proceed with such a collaborative investigation.

This move has prompted certain former investigators to suggest that Russia’s refusal gives credence to claims by the West that the crash might have been orchestrated by the Kremlin. The Kremlin, however, has categorically denied any involvement in the incident.

John Cox, a former US air crash investigator, says the importance of transparency in such investigations is vital, as an internal Russian investigation could be susceptible to scepticism without the involvement of Brazil, the country of the aircraft’s origin.