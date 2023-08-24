Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Italian club, Roma have denied they are interested in signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is set to leave Old Trafford after United announced on Monday that the player and the club have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

The decision comes following a six-month internal investigation into Greenwood’s behaviour after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour in January 2022.

The charges were dropped in February 2023.Mail Sport revealed on Monday that several clubs have expressed interest in signing Greenwood, including Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

However, Italian outlet Il Tempo, via Roma Press, have claimed Roma do not want to bring Greenwood to the club as they look to distance themselves from the 21-year-old.

It is understood that Roma coach, Mourinho, who managed United while Greenwood was in the academy after two previous spells at Chelsea, does not want to be associated with the former England international following the accusations made against him.