Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Roberto Mancini has officially resigned as coach of Italy’s national football team.

Making the announcement on Sunday, August 13, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Mancini had informed them of his decision to step down “late on Saturday evening”.

His replacement is not yet known, but the federation said it “will announce the name of the new national coach in the coming days”, taking into account “the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualification commitments”.

The statement read; “Taking into account the important commitments of Euro 2024 qualifiers (on September 10 and 12 against North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days.”

The 58-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss took charge of the Azzurri in May 2018 and led the side to 2020 European Championship glory at the expense of final hosts England at Wembley in July 2021.

Since their European victory, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, a second straight absence from the tournament for the four-time world champions, and have only managed two third-placed finishes in the Nations League.

Under Mancini, Italy also went on a run of 37 games without defeat between October 2018 and October 2021, a record in men’s international football. He is leaving the Azzurri with 39 wins, 13 draws and nine defeats, in which the Nazionale scored 130 goals and conceded 49.

Italy are next in action in September, when they take on North Macedonia and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying matches.