Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – New Saudi Arabia coach, Roberto Mancini has responded to criticism from Italy after he resigned to take the mouth-watering job at the Middle East

Mancini resigned from the Italy post last week before taking the Saudi post where he will earn a net salary of $27m per year.

The former Inter Milan coach stated on social media: “I want to thank all of you for the great support and true friendship you have shown me, especially in these hectic last few hours and days.

He continued: “Many of you have asked me about the reason for my exit from the national team and the timing of my new signing. I guess some of you have been confused by the press. On the other hand, misinformation and manipulation have been around for a long time.

“The timing is something that I have already said yesterday in the press conference, i.e. the real and concrete contact with the representatives of the Saudi Federation dates back to August 18th, nothing earlier.

“Furthermore, those who really know football know that the time it takes to reach an agreement is always extremely fast, even just a few days.”

Roberto Mancini was named the new head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team by the country’s football federation on Sunday, August 27.

The Saudi FA gave no further details, but Italian media reported Mancini left for Riyadh on Monday to attend a presentation event and sign a contract until 2027 worth €25 million ($27 million) net per year. He will make his debut in the dugout on Sept. 8 against Costa Rica.

“I made history in Europe, now is time to make history with Saudi,” Mancini said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti replaced Mancini as Italy manager after the latter resigned on Aug. 13, ending a five-year spell in charge of the national team in which they won the European Championship but missed out on qualification for the World Cup.

Frenchman Herve Renard stepped down as Saudi Arabia’s coach in March. The team will attempt to win their fourth Asian Cup title at the continental championship to be held in Qatar early next year.

Saudi Arabia were knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year, but only after pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history when they beat eventual champions Argentina in their first game.