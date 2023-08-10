Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Hollywood legend Robert De Niro’s grandson died from a lethal combination of illicit drugs including fentanyl as confirmed by New York City’s chief medical examiner.

Recall that Robert’s 19-year-old grandson was found dead of a suspected overdose last month … with cops saying investigators found one bag of cocaine, one straw with residue, two blue pills and seven rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax.

Police said Leandro bought counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax days before his death and the fake oxycodone pills were laced with fentanyl.

It has now been confirmed that Leandro De Niro Rodriguez reportedly died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

TMZ reported that the Medical Examiner is ruling Leandro’s death as an accidental overdose.