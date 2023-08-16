Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has reacted after United States President Joe Biden‘s administration said the last year’s presidential election in was the most credible in Kenya’s history.

Speaking during the official opening of the devolution conference in Eldoret on Thursday, US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said the affirmation by the Supreme Court was a testimony the election had been held in a transparent manner.

“The election was observed by local and international election organisations and the results were upheld by the Kenyan Supreme Court and power was transferred orderly and peacefully at the time,” she said.

Reacting to Meg Whitman’s speech, Alai who is an opposition supporter and fanatic follower of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, refuted the claims by the USA and said the United States should be the last country to call for democracy since it doesn’t believe in it.

He also mocked the US over the Niger army coup, saying the Biden administration should be the last to call for the restoration of democracy in Niger.

“With this nonsense, the election was “free and fair” because she saw long queues?

“Huyu anajua how people vote in Kenya?

“This is why the USA should not even have the balls for calling for the “restoration of democracy” in Niger.

“Democracy is such a foreign word to US officials.

“Meg Whitman is an election Mackenzie,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

