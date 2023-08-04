Friday, August 4, 2023 – A boda boda rider and his pillion passenger escaped death by a whisker after a rogue motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin registration number, KBC 865 G, ran over them.

According to an eyewitness, the driver had an argument with the biker.

He chased after the rider who was ferrying a passenger and ran over them.

CCTV captured him reversing 3 times to accomplish his evil mission.

He then sped off and left the victims to die.

Luckily, a security guard who witnessed the traumatic incident came to the rescue of the victims and rushed them to the hospital.

The rider is admitted in hospital with a broken leg.

The rogue driver is reportedly well known in Kinangop where the incident happened and he is said to be very arrogant.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.