Wednesday, August 1, 2023 – Francis Kariuki is the latest victim of the ruthless mchele ladies who camp in nightclubs to prey on unsuspecting men.

He picked up two ladies at an entertainment joint in Kisii about a week ago and took them to his house for a night of fun.

What was supposed to be a steamy night turned deadly after the ladies drugged him and made away with some of his items.

Kariuki is believed to have died due to a drug overdose.

Detectives trailed the ladies for days and arrested them in Kasarani over the weekend.

Some of the items stolen from the deceased were recovered from them.

Below are photos of Kariuki, whose precious life was cut short by the mchele ladies.

