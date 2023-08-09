Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah against becoming a sell-out in the ongoing talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Naromoru, Nyeri County on Wednesday, Gachagua asked Ichung’wah to take his role seriously and ensure he does not get cornered by the Opposition.

Ichung’wah, who is the majority leader in Parliament, is the man who will lead the Kenya Kwanza team in the talks.

Gachagua told Ichung’wah to remember that his wife comes from Nyeri County and warned him of the consequences should he fail the ruling coalition.

“You have been given the responsibility by the president to deal with these people.

“Don’t dare become a sell-out.

“Don’t cajole them.

“And Kimani actually got his wife from here (Nyeri); if you dare go and get cornered, we will take away your wife and children, and you will be left alone,” Rigathi said.

