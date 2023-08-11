Friday, August 11, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, disclosed how President William Ruto stamped his authority in the volatile North Rift by ordering a multiunit agency to flush out bandits and restore peace and tranquillity.

In a statement, Duale stated that Ruto on February 13, decisively altered the course of the operation, driven by his deep concern over the bandit’s strategic tactic aimed at thwarting the collaborative efforts of the joint police and military operation.

The Head of State, after receiving intelligence, deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to the North Rift and ordered them to be resolute in their stance despite opposition from various sectors, including local opposition leaders.

A video shared by the CS provided Kenyans with an intimate glimpse into the transformative impact of Ruto’s strategic deployment, which acted as a healing balm for a region long plagued by lawlessness.

Areas affected included Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, and Uasin Gishu Counties.

Residents lauded Ruto, stating that his leadership did not go unnoticed. Others praised the government for showcasing an unwavering commitment to their safety and well-being.

In Kapedo, for decades Kenyans had a self-imposed curfew due to frequent banditry attacks.

The Defence CS and his Interior Ministry counterpart Kithure Kindiki were committed to ensuring Ruto’s orders were well executed.

Duale, particularly appreciated that Kindiki set up a temporary residence in the North Rift and camped in the bandit-prone area until the President’s assignment was completed.

The Commander in Chief of Armed Forces split the operation into two phases to obtain optimum effectiveness.

Phase one of the operation lasted between February 13 and March 13.

In that period, KDF and police officers engaged bandits while mapping the terrain for an advanced operation.

Phase two commenced on March 14, when the Defence and Interior Ministry increased its presence in the North Rift and brought in advanced artillery to crush the bandits once and for all.

Additionally, military officers embarked on rehabilitating the region by building dispensaries, schools, and other socioeconomic amenities.

