Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is a subject of discussion on social media after she was pictured in a nightclub indulging in alcohol while in the company of two men.

Nakhumicha was sandwiched between the two men as they gulped a bottle of whisky.

The photo has since gone viral, with reports now emerging that she sometimes appears in public events drunk.

The trending photo is likely to put her at loggerheads with President William Ruto, who hates alcohol with a passion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.