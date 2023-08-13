Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Religious leaders, under the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the National Council of Churches of Kenya, and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, have issued new demands they want to be discussed in the bipartisan talks between President William Ruto’s Government and Raila Odinga’s Opposition scheduled for Monday, August 14.

In a statement, the leaders asked representatives of Ruto and Raila to include national unity, cohesion, poverty, unemployment, and graft.

They argued that the five contentious issues were among the deeply rooted traditional factors affecting peace and tranquillity in Kenya.

While stating their demands, the religious leaders also urged the bipartisan talks to expand to include experts and neutral entities such as religious organizations rather than focusing only on politicians and law experts.

“This will assure an absence of political bickering during the talks, hence, giving the citizens a chance to build their lives as leaders work to restore peace in the country,” Bishop Martin Kivuva read the statement on behalf of the religious leaders.

The demand now changes the whole dialogue structure considering both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza had specific items they needed to discuss.

