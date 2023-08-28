Monday, August 28, 2023 – Kenyans in select areas are now enjoying reduced refilling prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which have fallen below Ksh1,000 for the first time in more than a year.

A spot check indicated that select neighbourhoods in Nairobi and Kiambu counties were selling the 6kg cylinder at Ksh950.

Some vendors in Uthiru lowered their market price for a 6kg cylinder to Ksh950, a 13kg cylinder to Ksh2,200, and a 3kg cylinder to Ksh500.

In Ruaka, the price is relatively higher, with clients parting with Ksh1,100 for a 6kg cylinder, Ksh2,300 for a 13kg cylinder, and Ksh550 for a 3kg cylinder.

In Western and Nyanza, where the price is higher due to location, a 6kg cylinder is Kshs1050 while a 13kg cylinder sells at Ksh2,300.

According to vendors, the drop has been gradual over recent months from a high of Ksh1,450 for a 6kg cylinder and Ksh3,500 for a 13kg cylinder.

“Refilling a 6kg is Ksh950. A 13kg is Ksh2,200. The price did not drop at once but gradually at a rate of between Ksh50 and Ksh100.

“There was a week the price spiked but vendors did not raise it,” stated the shop owner.

The drop kicked off at the beginning of August when the price of a 6kg cylinder retailed at Ksh1,350, and a 13kg cylinder was slightly below Ksh3,000.

The drop, estimated at between 20% and 30%, is attributed to the removal of taxes on gas by President William Ruto’s administration which took effect in July.

Ruto removed Value Added Taxes (VAT) on gas in line with his plan to promote green cooking.

He also pledged to lower the cost of an empty gas cylinder to Ksh300.

The Kenyan DAILY POST