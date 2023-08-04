Friday, August 4, 2023 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has lamented over a group of wheeler-dealers using his name to blackmail and extort cabinet secretaries and their principal secretaries.

In a statement, Koskei claimed the individuals visit government offices pretending they are his agents and demand money, jobs, and tenders.

However, he warned the cabinet and other State officials to be careful when dealing with the requests.

This exposes to the public what cartels who have been blamed for runaway corruption do to line their pockets with taxpayers’ funds.

“I call upon Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations to be wary of these crooks and promptly report them to the appropriate authorities for swift action” he stated.

Koskei further revealed that investigations are underway to smoke the cartels that have keys to high offices and use State House to push for favours.

The groups allege that part of the money they demand are kickbacks to be paid to President William Ruto’s right-hand man.

“The era of criminals taking advantage of gullible Kenyans by misusing names of senior state officials is long gone,” he warned.

Koskei has sent a letter to the top government officials asking them to also raise the alarm in their respective departments.

He maintained that the government was committed to dealing with corruption adding all Kenyans would get equal opportunity in accessing government services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.