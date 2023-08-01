Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders on Friday held a closed-door meeting in Runda, where they discussed the looming handshake between President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The meeting was chaired by Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru and governors and senior leaders from the mountain were present.

The meeting happened at the same time Ruto and Raila Odinga were meeting in Mombasa County to resolve the political crisis in the country.

In the Runda meeting, Waiguru and her group resolved to oppose the handshake between Ruto and Raila and said they will abandon the President if he goes ahead to have a handshake with Raila Odinga who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader.

As a region known for its economic significance and political influence, Mt Kenya leaders emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and accountability in the country’s political landscape and not allowing Ruto to mutilate the constitution to allow Raila Odinga in the government through the backdoor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST