Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Detectives have gunned down one of the thugs involved in the cold-blooded murder of Detective David Mayaka in Kayole, two weeks ago.

The suspect John Kamau aka Farouk died in a hail of fire this morning after he was cornered by our men and defied orders to surrender, opting to shoot at the officers.

Armed with the CZ pistol that fired the fatal shots which took detective Mayaka’s life, the bloodthirsty thug had emerged from his door at an apartment in Njiru Sub-County and shot at one of our men injuring him on his left thigh.

This prompted his colleagues to retaliate with speed and efficiency killing the miscreant on the spot in the dawn operation conducted on the second floor of flat B4-124, by an elite team of sleuths drawn from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau.

The CZ pistol serial number B626735, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered, in the operation that also involved a backup team of detectives from Soweto and Njiru.

Also recovered in a backpack were assorted mobile phones suspected to have been violently acquired from victims of crime in the city.

Preliminary investigations conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory have linked the firearm to over five armed robberies staged in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties in the last one year.

The robberies targeted MPESA outlets in the populous residential areas of Kayole, Buru, Dandora, and Dagoretti.

Detectives have since established that the recovered firearm had been violently robbed from an aide to a former Cabinet Secretary, in a robbery incident reported on November 17, 2021, in Ngong, Kajiado County.

During the incident, the aide who was a licensed firearm holder was driving into his compound at around 2 am, when he was accosted by a four-man gang armed with an AK-47 assault riffle and crude weapons including metal bars and machetes.

After ransacking the man’s house located at Kerarapon village, the thugs made away with his pistol serial number B626735 and 55 rounds of 9mm calibre from the aide’s safe.

Today’s incident follows the arrest of one key suspect in the murder, who was apprehended last week in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Alex Wanjiru, 23, who was the rider of the motorbike that was used by the thugs on the fateful night was flushed out of his hideout at his grandmother’s compound in Ruthingiti village where he had gone into hiding.

The motorbike, a red Boxer registration number KMGJ 350V was also impounded.

A manhunt for the third suspect Henry Njihia, who is believed to be armed and dangerous is currently underway.

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10 pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

Meanwhile, the injured sleuth is recuperating at a city hospital in stable condition. We wish him quick recovery.

