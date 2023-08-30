Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto was filmed in a church falling in the pulpit after reportedly being filled by the Holy Spirit.

In the video, a mzungu preacher is seen praying for the First Lady and as the prayer session continues, an usher holds the First Lady as she falls after allegedly being filled by the Holy Spirit.

Other ushers join in and hold her as he breaks into tears amid the prayer session.

The video has since sparked reactions, with a section of Netizens accusing her of acting.

They compared her stunts to those of Pastor Kanyari and claimed that she was just acting.

Watch the video and the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.