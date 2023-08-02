Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – In a rare development, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi have surprisingly joined forces to impeach Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai from his position as the Chairperson of the Public Petitions Committee.

The move came as Nimrod Mbai was expected to address a petition regarding compensation for land and property acquired by the government along the Kibwezi-Kitui road.

Mbai’s absence drew the attention of Speaker Moses Wetangula, who demanded an explanation from the House leadership about the Kitui East MP’s repeated failure to attend crucial parliamentary proceedings.

“There has been perpetual absence from the House of the leadership of Committee of Public Petitions.

It has now gone beyond leadership, even the members have started being absent,” Wandayi addressed the Speaker.

Speaker Wetangula expressed his concern over the Public Petitions Committee’s high number of unattended issues, and directly tied that to Mbai’s continuous absence from Parliamentary sessions.

“I am suggesting to Ichung’wah that we move with speed and convene the Legislation Committee so that we can deal with the issue comprehensively,” Wandayi stated.

Echoing his colleague’s statements, Ichung’wah observed that Mbai had left Parliamentary leadership with no other option but to act decisively.

“Any chair who does not take their work seriously, members have the liberty to impeach that chair and elect someone else.

“I will be very available to ensure that happens,” the Kikuyu MP read the riot act to his Kitui East counterpart.

He further noted that only one member of the committee — Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandi — has been consistent in showing up to the meetings.

Commenting on the matter, Wetang’ula regretted that Mbai had let down Kenyans and needs to be held accountable for it.

The development was particularly peculiar because Kimani Ichung’wah and Opiyo Wandayi had been at loggerheads since their rise to Parliamentary leadership in 2022, mainly due to their loyalty to their respective Party leaders – President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

