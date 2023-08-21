Monday, August 21, 2023 – American rapper, Young Capone has tragically died at 35, just weeks after he reportedly went missing in Chicago. His publicist Aleesha Carter announced his death with a ‘heavy heart’ via Instagram on Tuesday.

‘This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,’ she began.

‘Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP.’

The post included a clip from his music video with Mario, Choosin, along with artwork honoring the late Atlanta-based rapper, who was also known to fans as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa.

It is not yet known what the cause of death is. He was 35 years old, according to Vibe. According to 103.5 The Beat, Capone went missing in Chicago sometime in July. Grand Hustle’s Tip shared a statement paying tribute to the late rapper and sending their support to his family and fans.

‘The Grand Hustle family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rara (formally known as Young Capone). We are sending our sincere condolences to his family, children, friends, and the Atlanta community.

‘Our Grand Hustle brother will be truly missed for his remarkable presence and effortless talent.’

Music manager Djuan Hart posted on Instagram with the music video for Friends: ‘Really not the type of post i wanna be posting man. The making of this video was the first thing came to mind when I heard shawty was deceased. Big talent no… Condolences to his family and loved ones.’

Young Capone was born as Rodriguez Smith and gained prominence during the mid-2000s performing in the underground hip-hop scene in Atlanta, according to XXL.

The rapper released numerous albums during his prolific career, including the 2010 offering Tha Life of a Youngsta followed by Paper and Politics, both of which were released prior to him changing his name to Dopeboy Ra.

He eventually joined forces with Grand Hustle and appeared in numerous tracks in their 2017 album We Want Smoke, including Friends and Game 7.

Notable rappers he has worked with also include Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, whose record label he would eventually join.

While signed with Dupri’s label So So Def in 2006, he dropped the track Lights, Camera, Action, according to People. His album, SlumMade 2.0, was released late last year, according to XXL.