Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez’s legal team has reportedly filed a motion to bail the rapper out of jail as they seek to appeal his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The hip-pop star received his sentence for the July 2020 shooting earlier this month, and is currently sitting tight inside Los Angeles County Jail with few privileges.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been closely covering the case since it began, a “bail on appeal” motion was filed on Tory’s behalf in Los Angeles on Monday, August 28, with a hearing set for September 5.

“Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez’s lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff wrote on Twitter.

She added: “Regarding actual motion, DA’s office says they weren’t aware anything was filed and haven’t received anything yet, but ‘132 has been dark’ which refers to Judge Herriford’s dept # and means he’s been out.

But public docket entry is yesterday, hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.”

The hearing will be in front of Judge David Herriford, who presided over the December 2022 trial and ultimately sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars.

Tory Lanez is currently being held away from the general population in the “administrative segregation unit” in Los Angeles County Jail, which is for those who cannot be safely housed with other inmates. He is reportedly only allowed out of his cell for two hours each day.

Additionally, the 31-year-old is granted just three hours of fresh air each week during his mandated recreation time and is being checked on by jail staff every 30 minutes