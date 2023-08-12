Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida on Wednesday night, August 9, after failing to appear in court.

The rapper was brought to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he placed for his mug shot. He was later released after posting $2,000 bail.

TMZ reported that the arrest stems from 3 traffic tickets Tekashi received after he was pulled over by police in June for driving way over the speed limit.

He was reportedly going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike and this led to him being given a ticket for speeding. He was also issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance.

Tekashi failed to appear for a July court hearing to address the tickets, pushing a judge into issuing a warrant that resulted in last night’s arrest.

The rapper has had many brushes with the law and is most notorious for cooperating with the feds in his 2018-2019 racketeering case in which he testified against members of his former gang.