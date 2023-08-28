Monday, August 28, 2023 – British rapper, Stormzy and TV personality Maya Jama have confirmed they are back in a relationship four years after their initial separation.

The couple were spotted holding hands on Hydra Island while holidaying in Greece. It’s their first public appearance together since rumours of a romantic reconciliation surfaced more than a week ago.

Love Island presenter Maya, 29, caught the eye in a black bikini top and billowing white summer skirt as she walked alongside the Croydon-born rapper, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr.

Stormzy, 30, was dressed appropriately in a white vest and matching shorts as temperatures soared across the picturesque Greek island.

It has also been claimed that Stormzy’s mum Abigail Owuo was the matchmaker who ‘motivated him to make amends with Maya.’

A source told The Sun: ‘Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is “The One”.

The pair are believed to be soaking up the sun in a £2,700-a-night Greek villa as a ‘late birthday gift’ to the Love Island host.

The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2019, with the rapper, publicly declaring he has ‘never loved anyone how I’ve loved her’.

He has always denied any infidelity in the relationship but admitted he had to learn some hard lessons about his behaviour, describing it as ‘disrespectful’.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on his interview series, the rapper admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship but revealed he has since grown.

He explained: ‘My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.